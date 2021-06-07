Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS): How It Has Performed & Trended – Marketing Sentinel

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 548,859 shares of the Senmiao Technology Limited(NASDAQ:AIHS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.73 Million. AIHS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -164.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.372, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.2% since then. We note from Senmiao Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 910.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS): Trading Information Today

Instantly AIHS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.91 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0948 over the last five days. On the other hand, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 314.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 291.19 day(s).

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Senmiao Technology Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -145.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.88% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares, and 0.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.02%. Senmiao Technology Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 122.43 Thousand shares worth $171.41 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.19% or 95.5 Thousand shares worth $133.7 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

