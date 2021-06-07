Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

Schlumberger Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SLB as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Schlumberger Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.48, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLB is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) projections and forecasts

Schlumberger Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +68.3 percent over the past six months and at a 61.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +420% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.5 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Schlumberger Limited to make $5.81 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.36 Billion and $5.38 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.1%. Schlumberger Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -3.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 49.6% per year for the next five years.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Schlumberger Limited shares, and 77.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.99%. Schlumberger Limited stock is held by 1527 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 118.68 Million shares worth $3.23 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.82% or 109.41 Million shares worth $2.97 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 39301293 shares worth $1.07 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 36.95 Million shares worth around $1Billion, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.