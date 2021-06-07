Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2,349,531 shares of the Safe Bulkers, Inc.(NYSE:SB) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $400.66 Million. SB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost -21.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.72% since then. We note from Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.
Safe Bulkers, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Safe Bulkers, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.
Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB): Trading Information
Instantly SB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.90- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.83% year-to-date, but still down -0.0054 over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 893.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 558.29 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SB is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) projections and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.96 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. to make $75.12 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.28 Million and $51.9 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.7%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.8%. Safe Bulkers, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -677.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14% per year for the next five years.
Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.25% of Safe Bulkers, Inc. shares, and 17.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.88%. Safe Bulkers, Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.96% of the shares, which is about 5.07 Million shares worth $12.43 Million.
Blackrock Inc., with 2.84% or 2.9 Million shares worth $7.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1248108 shares worth $3.06 Million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 585.65 Thousand shares worth around $1.43 Million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.