Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 11.8% Increase

In the last trading session, 1,206,600 shares of the Qutoutiao Inc.(NASDAQ:QTT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $551.99 Million. QTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.64, offering almost -193.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.31% since then. We note from Qutoutiao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 Million.

Qutoutiao Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QTT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT): Trading Information

Instantly QTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.279 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.1111 over the last five days. On the other hand, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.56 day(s).

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $201.28 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Qutoutiao Inc. to make $221.05 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $201.62 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Qutoutiao Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.34% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares, and 5.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.5%. Qutoutiao Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.43% of the shares, which is about 2.45 Million shares worth $5.6 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.77% or 1.32 Million shares worth $3.03 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1468225 shares worth $4.49 Million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $4.19 Million, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.