QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 14,094,595 shares of the QTS Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:QTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.12, and it changed around $13.63 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.39 Billion. QTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.65, offering almost -0.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.43% since then. We note from QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 542.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 578.82 Million.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended QTS as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS): Trading Information Today

Instantly QTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $78.65 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.2325 over the last five days. On the other hand, QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTS is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) projections and forecasts

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +8.24 percent over the past six months and at a -7.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +120% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25%. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -446% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

QTS Dividend Yield

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2. It is important to note, however, that the 3.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.23% per year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.9% of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares, and 119.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.91%. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. stock is held by 478 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.6% of the shares, which is about 9.36 Million shares worth $580.49 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.14% or 6.97 Million shares worth $432.46 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2737882 shares worth $178.24 Million, making up 3.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held roughly 2.26 Million shares worth around $139.83 Million, which represents about 3.29% of the total shares outstanding.