Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5,099,816 shares of the Purple Biotech Ltd.(NASDAQ:PPBT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.93, and it changed around -$0.79 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.88 Million. PPBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.4, offering almost -142.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.29% since then. We note from Purple Biotech Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 463.45 Million.

Purple Biotech Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PPBT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Purple Biotech Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT): Trading Information

Although PPBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.75- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.1813 over the last five days. On the other hand, Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 353.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 321.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PPBT is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +321.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 321.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Purple Biotech Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.88% of Purple Biotech Ltd. shares, and 17.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.92%. Purple Biotech Ltd. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 219.04 Thousand shares worth $904.61 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.96% or 167.8 Thousand shares worth $693.03 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

