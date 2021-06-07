PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2,011,584 shares of the PureCycle Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:PCT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.07, and it changed around $1.13 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36 Billion. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.75, offering almost -78.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.37% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PCT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT): Trading Information

Instantly PCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.32 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.1495 over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 94.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCT is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +139.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.95% of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. shares, and 27.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.99%. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.64% of the shares, which is about 17.18 Million shares worth $438.15 Million.

Samlyn Capital, LLC, with 2.8% or 3.29 Million shares worth $83.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Weiss Strategic Interval Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 68736 shares worth $1.75 Million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 64.98 Thousand shares worth around $1.66 Million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.