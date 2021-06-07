Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3,772,424 shares of the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:PSTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.21 Million. PSTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -185.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.84% since then. We note from Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 961.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.3 Million.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSTI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI): Trading Information

Instantly PSTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.41- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.1639 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 207.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 108.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $12.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +193.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.5%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.92% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 20.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.03%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.31% of the shares, which is about 3.59 Million shares worth $17.12 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.04% or 330.7 Thousand shares worth $1.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2853513 shares worth $13.61 Million, making up 8.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 716.91 Thousand shares worth around $3.04 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.