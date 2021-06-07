Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3,772,424 shares of the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:PSTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.21 Million. PSTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -185.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.84% since then. We note from Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 961.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.3 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSTI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI): Trading Information
Instantly PSTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.41- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.1639 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 207.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 108.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $12.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +193.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.5%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.92% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 20.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.03%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.31% of the shares, which is about 3.59 Million shares worth $17.12 Million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.04% or 330.7 Thousand shares worth $1.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2853513 shares worth $13.61 Million, making up 8.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 716.91 Thousand shares worth around $3.04 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.