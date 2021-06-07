Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 4,380,806 shares of the Pinduoduo Inc.(NASDAQ:PDD) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $127.52, and it changed around -$4.65 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.65 Billion. PDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.6, offering almost -66.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.42% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.83 Million.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): Trading Information Today

Although PDD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $143.1 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0203 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) projections and forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.25 percent over the past six months and at a 79.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -2600% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -420% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.11 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. to make $4.65 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.82 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 126.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Pinduoduo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares, and 28.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.78%. Pinduoduo Inc. stock is held by 729 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.14% of the shares, which is about 26.87 Million shares worth $3.6 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.41% or 17.73 Million shares worth $2.37 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4326576 shares worth $579.24 Million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.9 Million shares worth around $645.59 Million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.