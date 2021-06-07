Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 7,117,400 shares of the Pfizer Inc.(NYSE:PFE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.22, and it changed around $0.07 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.48 Billion. PFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.08, offering almost -9.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Pfizer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.41 Million.

Pfizer Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended PFE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pfizer Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1 for the current quarter.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): Trading Information Today

Instantly PFE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.50 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0121 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFE is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) projections and forecasts

Pfizer Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.04 percent over the past six months and at a 63.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +28.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.7 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Pfizer Inc. to make $19.77 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.55 Billion and $12.13 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.2%. Pfizer Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -33.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.57% per year for the next five years.

PFE Dividend Yield

Pfizer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.68% per year.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares, and 67.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.62%. Pfizer Inc. stock is held by 3315 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.03% of the shares, which is about 447.96 Million shares worth $16.49 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.12% or 396.97 Million shares worth $14.61 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 157000000 shares worth $5.77 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 111.38 Million shares worth around $4.1 Billion, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.