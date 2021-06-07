PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,647,915 shares of the PetMed Express, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETS) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.7, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $662.81 Million. PETS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57, offering almost -74.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.13% since then. We note from PetMed Express, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 727.98 Million.

PetMed Express, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PETS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PetMed Express, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS): Trading Information

Although PETS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $46.67 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.143 over the last five days. On the other hand, PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PETS is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) projections and forecasts

PetMed Express, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +12.22 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -5.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.1 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect PetMed Express, Inc. to make $79.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $87.93 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.4%. PetMed Express, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.04% per year for the next five years.

PETS Dividend Yield

PetMed Express, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 19 – July 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.2. It is important to note, however, that the 3.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.53% per year.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.38% of PetMed Express, Inc. shares, and 84.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.97%. PetMed Express, Inc. stock is held by 296 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.87% of the shares, which is about 3.22 Million shares worth $113.17 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.04% or 1.43 Million shares worth $50.16 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1356298 shares worth $47.71 Million, making up 6.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $35.36 Million, which represents about 5.93% of the total shares outstanding.