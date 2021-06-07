Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 12.6% Increase

In today’s recent session, 1,521,211 shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:WOOF) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.06, and it changed around -$0.03 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.63 Billion. WOOF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.08, offering almost -40.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.04% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 Million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WOOF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WOOF is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $31. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.7%. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 42.7% per year for the next five years.