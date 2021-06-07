Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 2,845,232 shares of the Penn National Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:PENN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.24, and it changed around $3.7 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.61 Billion. PENN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $142, offering almost -68.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68% since then. We note from Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 Million.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PENN as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Penn National Gaming, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PENN is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $151. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +79.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) projections and forecasts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +12.11 percent over the past six months and at a 148.2% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +143.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -31.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. to make $1.37 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $249.08 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 442.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.33%. Penn National Gaming, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 150.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.69% of Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares, and 89.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.11%. Penn National Gaming, Inc. stock is held by 663 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 20.55 Million shares worth $1.78 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.3% or 19.26 Million shares worth $1.66 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6250000 shares worth $539.81 Million, making up 3.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 4.43 Million shares worth around $512.76 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.