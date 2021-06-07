Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Forecast 2021: $12 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 2,432,798 shares of the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTEN) were traded, and its beta was 3.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.44, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97 Billion. PTEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -0.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.2% since then. We note from Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PTEN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN): Trading Information

Instantly PTEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.48 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.2211 over the last five days. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.07, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -22.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTEN is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) projections and forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +123.08 percent over the past six months and at a 6.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +3.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $292.85 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. to make $323.61 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $250.38 Million and $196.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.4%. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -103.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PTEN Dividend Yield

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.5% per year.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares, and 95.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.55%. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. stock is held by 300 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.48% of the shares, which is about 32.94 Million shares worth $234.89 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.13% or 20.97 Million shares worth $149.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12519080 shares worth $89.26 Million, making up 6.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 7.15 Million shares worth around $50.95 Million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.