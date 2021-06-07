Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 42,113,845 shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc.(NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.03, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.1 Billion. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45, offering almost -87.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.96% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.2 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): Trading Information
Instantly PLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.84 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0586 over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -83.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 49.39% per year for the next five years.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 16.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.37%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 697 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.4% of the shares, which is about 25.3 Million shares worth $589.3 Million.
Founders Fund Ill Management, LLC, with 1.23% or 22.12 Million shares worth $515.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 14913552 shares worth $343.61 Million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.89 Million shares worth around $230.25 Million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.