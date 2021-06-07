Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 42,113,845 shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc.(NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.03, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.1 Billion. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45, offering almost -87.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.96% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.2 Million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): Trading Information

Instantly PLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.84 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0586 over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -83.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 49.39% per year for the next five years.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 16.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.37%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 697 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.4% of the shares, which is about 25.3 Million shares worth $589.3 Million.

Founders Fund Ill Management, LLC, with 1.23% or 22.12 Million shares worth $515.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 14913552 shares worth $343.61 Million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.89 Million shares worth around $230.25 Million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.