PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5,773,528 shares of the PagerDuty, Inc.(NYSE:PD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.36, and it changed around -$5.27 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96 Billion. PD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.36, offering almost -65.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.95% since then. We note from PagerDuty, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

PagerDuty, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PagerDuty, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD): Trading Information

Although PD has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $42.37 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.1405 over the last five days. On the other hand, PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PD is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PagerDuty, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.04% of PagerDuty, Inc. shares, and 87.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.69%. PagerDuty, Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.9% of the shares, which is about 11.61 Million shares worth $467.17 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 11.95% or 9.98 Million shares worth $401.6 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 6167865 shares worth $261.89 Million, making up 7.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 4.08 Million shares worth around $164.14 Million, which represents about 4.88% of the total shares outstanding.