Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1,713,692 shares of the Owens & Minor, Inc.(NYSE:OMI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.17, and it changed around $5.17 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61 Billion. OMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.11, offering almost -1.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.33% since then. We note from Owens & Minor, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 Million.

Owens & Minor, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OMI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Owens & Minor, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI): Trading Information Today

Instantly OMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.3% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $47.45 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still up 0.0577 over the last five days. On the other hand, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.86, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMI is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +16.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) projections and forecasts

Owens & Minor, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +66.93 percent over the past six months and at a 67.7% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +395% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -9.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.4%. Owens & Minor, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 471.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.02% per year for the next five years.

OMI Dividend Yield

Owens & Minor, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.55% per year.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of Owens & Minor, Inc. shares, and 89.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.61%. Owens & Minor, Inc. stock is held by 362 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.36% of the shares, which is about 12.3 Million shares worth $462.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.42% or 6.33 Million shares worth $237.83 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4895954 shares worth $184.04 Million, making up 6.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.97 Million shares worth around $74.24 Million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.