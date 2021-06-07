Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,388,524 shares of the Ouster, Inc.(NYSE:OUST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.61, and it changed around $0.54 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04 Billion. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.73, offering almost -40.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.13% since then. We note from Ouster, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 977.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 Million.

Ouster, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OUST as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST): Trading Information

Instantly OUST has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.08 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.1149 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +58.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ouster, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.52% of Ouster, Inc. shares, and 20.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.58%. Ouster, Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Tao Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 11.25 Million shares worth $95.65 Million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 1.13% or 1.82 Million shares worth $15.5 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.