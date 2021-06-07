OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead – Marketing Sentinel

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

Home  »  Company   »  OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): The Stock T...

In the last trading session, 6,680,987 shares of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:OGI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.08, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $916.14 Million. OGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.45, offering almost -109.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.21% since then. We note from OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.1 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): Trading Information

Although OGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.45- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0621 over the last five days. On the other hand, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OGI is forecast to be at a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.66% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, and 15.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.09%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.6% of the shares, which is about 19.67 Million shares worth $26.16 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 2.49% or 7.43 Million shares worth $9.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 19672240 shares worth $26.16 Million, making up 6.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 4.03 Million shares worth around $13.99 Million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam