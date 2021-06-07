Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Forecast 2021: $21 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,055,566 shares of the Nuvation Bio Inc.(NYSE:NUVB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.25, and it changed around -$1.18 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68 Billion. NUVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.23, offering almost -24.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.12% since then. We note from Nuvation Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.99 Million.
Nuvation Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NUVB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.
Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB): Trading Information
Although NUVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.50 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.1052 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUVB is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nuvation Bio Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -100% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.69% of Nuvation Bio Inc. shares, and 67.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.94%. Nuvation Bio Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.83% of the shares, which is about 32.28 Million shares worth $337.37 Million.
EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 6.09% or 13.25 Million shares worth $138.43 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2458173 shares worth $25.69 Million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.1 Million shares worth around $21.95 Million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.