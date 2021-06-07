Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Stock Forecast 2021: $7.45 Per Share With Bullish Signs

Nokia Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK): Trading Information Today

Instantly NOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.68- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.0669 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $3.51 and a high of $7.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) projections and forecasts

Nokia Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +34.98 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -28.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -16.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.4%. Nokia Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -3.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.53% per year for the next five years.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares, and 4.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.62%. Nokia Corporation stock is held by 545 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 28.07 Million shares worth $109.75 Million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.38% or 21.8 Million shares worth $85.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8173210 shares worth $32.37 Million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund held roughly 3.1 Million shares worth around $14.13 Million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.