NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 23,482,657 shares of the NIO Inc.(NYSE:NIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.06, and it changed around $1.12 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.74 Billion. NIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.99, offering almost -55.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.86% since then. We note from NIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.18 Million.

NIO Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NIO as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NIO Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Trading Information Today

Instantly NIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.15 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.1123 over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

NIO Inc. (NIO) projections and forecasts

NIO Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.59 percent over the past six months and at a 1.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +38.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 111.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect NIO Inc. to make $1.4 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $550.47 Million and $696.03 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 135.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. NIO Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.15% per year for the next five years.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of NIO Inc. shares, and 38.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.8%. NIO Inc. stock is held by 825 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 92.02 Million shares worth $3.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.6% or 62.61 Million shares worth $2.44 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 31223162 shares worth $1.43 Billion, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 15.07 Million shares worth around $858.74 Million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.