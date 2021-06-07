NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 305,116 shares of the NextDecade Corporation(NASDAQ:NEXT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $303.61 Million. NEXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.11, offering almost -66.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.11% since then. We note from NextDecade Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 652.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

NextDecade Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NEXT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT): Trading Information Today

Instantly NEXT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.27- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.5907 over the last five days. On the other hand, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.76, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXT is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.5%. NextDecade Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 45% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.6% per year for the next five years.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.9% of NextDecade Corporation shares, and 83.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.04%. NextDecade Corporation stock is held by 77 institutions, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 44.48% of the shares, which is about 54.34 Million shares worth $113.57 Million.

Valinor Management, LLC, with 16% or 19.55 Million shares worth $40.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1519117 shares worth $3.17 Million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 972.15 Thousand shares worth around $2.03 Million, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.