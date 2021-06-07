New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 108.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $12.5 and a high of $23.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +155.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) projections and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.63 percent over the past six months and at a -6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $1.43 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $798.47 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.1%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.29% per year for the next five years.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 82.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.44%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 792 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.89% of the shares, which is about 83.84 Million shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with 4.11% or 70.54 Million shares worth $987.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 25019700 shares worth $419.08 Million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 19.43 Million shares worth around $325.5 Million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.