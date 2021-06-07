Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1,395,978 shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.(NASDAQ:NEPT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $224.12 Million. NEPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.6, offering almost -162.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.63% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT): Trading Information

Instantly NEPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.39 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0458 over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.66, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 94.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $1.97 and a high of $3.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +133.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.13% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 14.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.43%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 12.85 Million shares worth $16.83 Million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC, with 0.85% or 1.4 Million shares worth $1.84 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1404920 shares worth $1.84 Million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $2.07 Million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.