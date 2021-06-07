Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1,951,724 shares of the Motus GI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MOTS) were traded, and its beta was 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.76 Million. MOTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -138.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.87% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 922.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 Million.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MOTS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 94.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 73.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) projections and forecasts

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.34 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +13.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -7.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 369.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. to make $130Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1Million and $20Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5900%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 550%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.3%. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.64% of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. shares, and 19.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.01%. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.01% of the shares, which is about 3.75 Million shares worth $4.53 Million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 3.85% or 1.8 Million shares worth $2.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 449879 shares worth $544.35 Thousand, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 121.78 Thousand shares worth around $147.36 Thousand, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.