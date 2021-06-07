Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Forecast 2021: $340 Per Share With Bullish Signs

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $294.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSFT is forecast to be at a low of $256.7 and a high of $340. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.3%. Microsoft Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 13.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.73% per year for the next five years.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Microsoft Corporation shares, and 72.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.36%. Microsoft Corporation stock is held by 5320 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 610.85 Million shares worth $144.02 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.89% or 518.65 Million shares worth $122.28 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 213000000 shares worth $50.13 Billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 154.45 Million shares worth around $36.41 Billion, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.