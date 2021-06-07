Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today – Marketing Sentinel

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): Trading Information Today

Instantly MU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $85.75 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.0033 over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.64, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 43.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $172. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +104.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.8%. Micron Technology, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -56.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 63.66% per year for the next five years.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Micron Technology, Inc. shares, and 84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.14%. Micron Technology, Inc. stock is held by 1802 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 88.02 Million shares worth $7.76 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.69% or 86.19 Million shares worth $7.6 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 31531305 shares worth $2.78 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 26.88 Million shares worth around $2.37 Billion, which represents about 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

