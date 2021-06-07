Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,136,077 shares of the Merus N.V.(NASDAQ:MRUS) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.68, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $793.07 Million. MRUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.27, offering almost -51.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.77% since then. We note from Merus N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 402.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.78 Million.

Merus N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MRUS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Merus N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS): Trading Information

Instantly MRUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.89 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.0176 over the last five days. On the other hand, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 931.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).

Merus N.V. (MRUS) projections and forecasts

Merus N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +14.89 percent over the past six months and at a 18.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -7.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.06 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Merus N.V. to make $11.78 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.06 Million and $7.45 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.4%. Merus N.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -28.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of Merus N.V. shares, and 81.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.41%. Merus N.V. stock is held by 90 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 19% of the shares, which is about 7.29 Million shares worth $152.19 Million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 8.04% or 3.08 Million shares worth $64.43 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1740000 shares worth $47.88 Million, making up 4.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.36 Million shares worth around $37.38 Million, which represents about 3.54% of the total shares outstanding.