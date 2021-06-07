Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,279,906 shares of the Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDRR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.92 Million. MDRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.13, offering almost -311.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.87% since then. We note from Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 Million.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MDRR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR): Trading Information

Although MDRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.66 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0276 over the last five days. On the other hand, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 500.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 173.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 134.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDRR is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +134.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 134.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -112.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.79% of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares, and 1.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.46%. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 78.46 Thousand shares worth $159.27 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.44% or 69.84 Thousand shares worth $141.78 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 69842 shares worth $141.78 Thousand, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 12.93 Thousand shares worth around $26.25 Thousand, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.