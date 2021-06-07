Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 27.1% Increase

In today’s recent session, 17,034,392 shares of the Macy’s, Inc.(NYSE:M) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.37, and it changed around $0.43 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.59 Billion. M at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.3, offering almost -21.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.68% since then. We note from Macy’s, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.13 Million.

Macy’s, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended M as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Macy’s, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M): Trading Information Today

Instantly M has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.4% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.93 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.0049 over the last five days. On the other hand, Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that M is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) projections and forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +63.69 percent over the past six months and at a 197.29% annual growth rate that is well below. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +116% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.8%. Macy’s, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -836.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -11.82% per year for the next five years.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Macy’s, Inc. shares, and 85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.1%. Macy’s, Inc. stock is held by 510 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.67% of the shares, which is about 45.72 Million shares worth $514.35 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.12% or 31.55 Million shares worth $354.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and AMG Yacktman Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 19220480 shares worth $311.18 Million, making up 6.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Yacktman Fd held roughly 13.8 Million shares worth around $155.25 Million, which represents about 4.43% of the total shares outstanding.