Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 4,182,613 shares of the Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation(NYSE:MIC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.79, and it changed around $3.79 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.4 Billion. MIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41, offering almost -5.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.92% since then. We note from Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 502.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 847.61 Million.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MIC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC): Trading Information Today

Instantly MIC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.14 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.113 over the last five days. On the other hand, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MIC is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $264.19 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation to make $231.6 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $416Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.2%. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -829.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.8% per year for the next five years.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation shares, and 92.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.01%. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stock is held by 332 institutions, with Macquarie Group Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.1% of the shares, which is about 14.1 Million shares worth $448.52 Million.

Eminence Capital, LP, with 8.05% or 7.05 Million shares worth $224.31 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2121252 shares worth $67.48 Million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 1.89 Million shares worth around $52.61 Million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.