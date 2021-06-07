Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,109,066 shares of the Loop Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:LOOP) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.63, and it changed around $1.76 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $493.27 Million. LOOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.96, offering almost -20.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.99% since then. We note from Loop Industries, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 342.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.19 Million.
Loop Industries, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LOOP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Loop Industries, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.
Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP): Trading Information
Instantly LOOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.16 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.2333 over the last five days. On the other hand, Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOOP is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Loop Industries, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -100% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.21% of Loop Industries, Inc. shares, and 15.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.52%. Loop Industries, Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Handelsbanken Fonder AB being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.31% of the shares, which is about 2.25 Million shares worth $18.04 Million.
Creative Planning, with 1.94% or 821.37 Thousand shares worth $6.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Environmental Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 310119 shares worth $2.48 Million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Environmental Services ETF held roughly 131.74 Thousand shares worth around $1.14 Million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.