Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 802,610 shares of the Liminal BioSciences Inc.(NASDAQ:LMNL) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.37 Million. LMNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.45, offering almost -682.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.69% since then. We note from Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 388.03 Million.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LMNL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL): Trading Information

Although LMNL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.57- on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0496 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 145.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.73, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 67.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMNL is forecast to be at a low of $3.37 and a high of $13.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +229.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.9%. Liminal BioSciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.4% of Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares, and 0.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.74%. Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 33.4 Thousand shares worth $137.94 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.08% or 22.63 Thousand shares worth $93.45 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

