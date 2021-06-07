Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 11,656,448 shares of the Li Auto Inc.(NASDAQ:LI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.64, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.58 Billion. LI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.7, offering almost -86.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.19% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.87 Million.

Li Auto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI): Trading Information

Instantly LI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.65 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.0841 over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) projections and forecasts

Li Auto Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.22 percent over the past six months and at a -40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +102.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 112.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 108.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $667.34 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Li Auto Inc. to make $795.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $300.99 Million and $386.13 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 121.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 105.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Li Auto Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 15.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.58%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 14.8 Million shares worth $370.09 Million.

Coatue Management, LLC, with 1.76% or 12.79 Million shares worth $319.68 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4470670 shares worth $111.77 Million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $38.58 Million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.