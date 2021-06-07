LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4,558,368 shares of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:LX) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.78, and it changed around $1.61 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34 Billion. LX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.42, offering almost -20.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.74% since then. We note from LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX): Trading Information

Instantly LX has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.94 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.3257 over the last five days. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 0.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) projections and forecasts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +75.79 percent over the past six months and at a 285.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +159.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.1%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -76.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.36% per year for the next five years.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, and 38.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.7%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 127 institutions, with OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.77% of the shares, which is about 10.24 Million shares worth $68.58 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.63% or 3.46 Million shares worth $23.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1486537 shares worth $11.55 Million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $9.63 Million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.