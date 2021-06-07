Let’s Discuss The Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Stock Forecast – Marketing Sentinel

Let’s Discuss The Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Stock Forecast

Home  »  Science   »  Let’s Discuss The Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Stock...

In the last trading session, 1,227,890 shares of the Zhihu Inc.(NYSE:ZH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.78, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.49 Billion. ZH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11, offering almost -12.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.37% since then. We note from Zhihu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Zhihu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Zhihu Inc. shares, and 6.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.97%. Zhihu Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 6Million shares worth $48.66 Million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 0.75% or 3.9 Million shares worth $31.63 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 233000 shares worth $1.89 Million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 117Thousand shares worth around $948.87 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam