Let’s Discuss The Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,227,890 shares of the Zhihu Inc.(NYSE:ZH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.78, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.49 Billion. ZH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11, offering almost -12.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.37% since then. We note from Zhihu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 Million.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Zhihu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Zhihu Inc. shares, and 6.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.97%. Zhihu Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 6Million shares worth $48.66 Million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 0.75% or 3.9 Million shares worth $31.63 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 233000 shares worth $1.89 Million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 117Thousand shares worth around $948.87 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.