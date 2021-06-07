Let’s Discuss The Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Stock Forecast – Marketing Sentinel

Let’s Discuss The Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Stock Forecast

Home  »  Science   »  Let’s Discuss The Yatsen Holding Limited (NY...

In the last trading session, 1,753,713 shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited(NYSE:YSG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.68, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.75 Billion. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.47, offering almost -138.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.41% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG): Trading Information

Instantly YSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.64 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.0447 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yatsen Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 55.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 22.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.07%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 108 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 44.71 Million shares worth $760.05 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 1.44% or 5.71 Million shares worth $97.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1337823 shares worth $22.74 Million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund held roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $19.18 Million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam