Let’s Discuss The Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,753,713 shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited(NYSE:YSG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.68, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.75 Billion. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.47, offering almost -138.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.41% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 Million.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG): Trading Information

Instantly YSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.64 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.0447 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yatsen Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 55.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 22.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.07%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 108 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 44.71 Million shares worth $760.05 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 1.44% or 5.71 Million shares worth $97.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1337823 shares worth $22.74 Million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund held roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $19.18 Million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.