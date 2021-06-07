Let’s Discuss The Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,067,346 shares of the Veracyte, Inc.(NASDAQ:VCYT) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.94, and it changed around -$0.96 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.22 Billion. VCYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.03, offering almost -161.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.12% since then. We note from Veracyte, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 855.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 882.17 Million.

Veracyte, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VCYT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Veracyte, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT): Trading Information

Although VCYT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $41.76 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.1657 over the last five days. On the other hand, Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 105.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCYT is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +188.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) projections and forecasts

Veracyte, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.2 percent over the past six months and at a -101.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -13.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -187.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.9 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. to make $51.22 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $20.7 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 131.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.7%. Veracyte, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -140.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Veracyte, Inc. shares, and 105.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.95%. Veracyte, Inc. stock is held by 337 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.33% of the shares, which is about 7.62 Million shares worth $409.43 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.58% or 6.44 Million shares worth $346.35 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3953691 shares worth $196.7 Million, making up 5.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.82 Million shares worth around $151.35 Million, which represents about 4.19% of the total shares outstanding.