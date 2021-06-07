Let’s Discuss The Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4,173,092 shares of the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:KNDI) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.74, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $432.73 Million. KNDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -204.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.48% since then. We note from Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 Million.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KNDI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI): Trading Information

Instantly KNDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.30- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0342 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 109.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNDI is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +109.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 109.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21%. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -35.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.29% of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares, and 17.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.39%. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 6.38 Million shares worth $39.9 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.51% or 1.14 Million shares worth $7.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6321957 shares worth $39.51 Million, making up 8.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held roughly 474.31 Thousand shares worth around $2.96 Million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.