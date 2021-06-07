Let’s Discuss The Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 15,230,689 shares of the Banco Bradesco S.A.(NYSE:BBD) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.93 Billion. BBD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.67, offering almost -0.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.43% since then. We note from Banco Bradesco S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.5 Million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD): Trading Information Today

Instantly BBD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.64- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.1073 over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.51%. Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 25.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.6% per year for the next five years.

BBD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.19% per year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, and 18.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.42%. Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is held by 377 institutions, with Standard Life Aberdeen PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 91.88 Million shares worth $392.56 Million.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with 1.39% or 67.81 Million shares worth $289.71 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Value Fund and iShares Latin America 40 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 29526976 shares worth $121.87 Million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held roughly 21.14 Million shares worth around $90.31 Million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.