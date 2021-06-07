Let’s Discuss The Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 6,768,870 shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc.(NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.16, and it changed around -$0.5 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81 Billion. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.98, offering almost -107.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.5% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.32 Million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB): Trading Information

Although ACB has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.58 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0212 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.68, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -27.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $4.96 and a high of $9.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -0.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.2% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 19.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.4%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 6.79 Million shares worth $56.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.57% or 3.12 Million shares worth $25.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6785656 shares worth $56.39 Million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $15.27 Million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.