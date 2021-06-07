Let’s Discuss The Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,409,751 shares of the Aeva Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:AEVA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.4, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.2 Billion. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -109.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.21% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): Trading Information

Instantly AEVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.69 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0833 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 103.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +188.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aeva Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.75% of Aeva Technologies, Inc. shares, and 26.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.34%. Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 65.94% of the shares, which is about 20.48 Million shares worth $237.56 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 24.57% or 7.63 Million shares worth $88.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.