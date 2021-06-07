Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock Forecast 2021: $6 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 3,134,279 shares of the Lannett Company, Inc.(NYSE:LCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.6, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $190.65 Million. LCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.7, offering almost -132.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.43% since then. We note from Lannett Company, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.09 Million.

Lannett Company, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LCI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lannett Company, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI): Trading Information

Instantly LCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.35- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0688 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) projections and forecasts

Lannett Company, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.72 percent over the past six months and at a -90.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -141.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -266.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.72 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. to make $109.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137.92 Million and $128.96 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.2%. Lannett Company, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.28% of Lannett Company, Inc. shares, and 87.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.6%. Lannett Company, Inc. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Telemus Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.56% of the shares, which is about 7.69 Million shares worth $40.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.28% or 5.5 Million shares worth $29.06 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2307802 shares worth $12.19 Million, making up 5.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $5.49 Million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.