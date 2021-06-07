KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): How It Has Performed & Trended – Marketing Sentinel

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 3,546,251 shares of the KE Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BEKE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.03, and it changed around -$1.42 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.46 Billion. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.4, offering almost -76.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.4% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.64 Million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 126.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.8% per year for the next five years.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 30.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.07%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 334 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.67% of the shares, which is about 104.53 Million shares worth $5.96 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 2.25% or 20.17 Million shares worth $1.15 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 6265511 shares worth $326.12 Million, making up 0.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 4.46 Million shares worth around $274.32 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.

