iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 14,467,550 shares of the iQIYI, Inc.(NASDAQ:IQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.94, and it changed around -$0.53 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.42 Billion. IQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.97, offering almost -107.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.91% since then. We note from iQIYI, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.09 Million.

iQIYI, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended IQ as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. iQIYI, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ): Trading Information Today

Although IQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.91 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0235 over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) projections and forecasts

iQIYI, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.67 percent over the past six months and at a 38.1% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -17.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. to make $1.26 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 Billion and $1.11 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.5%. iQIYI, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.75% per year for the next five years.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.3% of iQIYI, Inc. shares, and 75.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.31%. iQIYI, Inc. stock is held by 364 institutions, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.21% of the shares, which is about 38.65 Million shares worth $675.58 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.41% or 31.84 Million shares worth $556.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3376673 shares worth $73.78 Million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.37 Million shares worth around $73.58 Million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.