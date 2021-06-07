Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 8,962,807 shares of the Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.97, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.84 Billion. INTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.49, offering almost -20.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.45% since then. We note from Intel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.25 Million.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC): Trading Information Today

Although INTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $57.82 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0019 over the last five days. On the other hand, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.69, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INTC is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.2%. Intel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 4.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.43% per year for the next five years.

INTC Dividend Yield

Intel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.39. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.51% per year.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Intel Corporation shares, and 66.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.11%. Intel Corporation stock is held by 3493 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 337.3 Million shares worth $21.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.99% or 322.45 Million shares worth $20.64 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 115000000 shares worth $7.33 Billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 83.2 Million shares worth around $5.32 Billion, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.