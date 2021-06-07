If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,969,896 shares of the Verastem, Inc.(NASDAQ:VSTM) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $4, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $687.68 Million. VSTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.11, offering almost -2.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73% since then. We note from Verastem, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.6 Million.

Verastem, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VSTM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Verastem, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 50% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSTM is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) projections and forecasts

Verastem, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +88.68 percent over the past six months and at a 31.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +42.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -212.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -98.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Verastem, Inc. to make $70Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $4.31 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -98.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.8%. Verastem, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.74% per year for the next five years.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.45% of Verastem, Inc. shares, and 60.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.99%. Verastem, Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.9% of the shares, which is about 17.02 Million shares worth $42.04 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.96% or 13.69 Million shares worth $33.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5196493 shares worth $12.84 Million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.27 Million shares worth around $10.55 Million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.