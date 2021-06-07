If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,155,128 shares of the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.(NYSE:JKS) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.21, and it changed around $1.1 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97 Billion. JKS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.2, offering almost -118.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.95% since then. We note from JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended JKS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS): Trading Information

Instantly JKS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $42.33 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.1661 over the last five days. On the other hand, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.51, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JKS is forecast to be at a low of $10.39 and a high of $65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) projections and forecasts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.66 percent over the past six months and at a -50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -103.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -66.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. to make $1.4 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.2 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.6%. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -75.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.87% per year for the next five years.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares, and 48.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.49%. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 2.75 Million shares worth $114.67 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.04% or 1.79 Million shares worth $74.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1575185 shares worth $65.67 Million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.03 Million shares worth around $42.8 Million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.