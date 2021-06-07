If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 3,145,541 shares of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:INO) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.94, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66 Billion. INO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.79, offering almost -325.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.83% since then. We note from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.5 Million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended INO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO): Trading Information

Instantly INO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.25- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0489 over the last five days. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 71.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INO is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +340.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) projections and forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.67 percent over the past six months and at a 0% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +69.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -300% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 483.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $12.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $267Million and $236Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 274.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5133.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.2%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.7% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 36.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.03%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 17.52 Million shares worth $162.54 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.49% or 11.49 Million shares worth $106.62 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5848736 shares worth $54.28 Million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 4.68 Million shares worth around $43.44 Million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.